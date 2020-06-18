Bear passes through town, ‘pic-a-nic baskets’ safe

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that the sex of the bear has not been confirmed.)

A young black bear ambled through South Clinton on Wednesday afternoon.

Clinton Police say that the bear was first spotted in South Clinton Park and was non-aggressive. Officers alerted neighbors in the bear’s projected path as it continued on its way out of town, and it eventually meandered its way into the woods and up the ridge behind a home on Edgewood Circle.

Police did confirm to WYSH that no “pic-a-nic baskets” were reported missing.