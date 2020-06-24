BBB-TV: Rockwood passes budget

Jim Harris

According to our partners at BBB-TV, the Rockwood City Council approved its budget for the Fiscal year that begins July 1st.

The budget does not increase the property tax rate nor does it include pay raises or bonuses for municipal employees, but officials said Monday that they can revisit that issue when more information becomes available, including the state-certified tax rate after recently-completed property reappraisals.

The Rockwood Council also heard from their audit firm that the annual audit was “clean” and that the city’s fund balance currently sits at around $1.5 million.

