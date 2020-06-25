BBB: Car, foot chases end with man in custody

According to BBB-TV, officers from numerous law enforcement agencies were all involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended with one man in jail.

The station reports that a Roane County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a car with an expired license plate on Wednesday morning and attempted to pull the driver over. Authorities say that Jason Pollard instead led them on a brief pursuit that ended in the 200 block of East Dunn Street in Rockwood when Pollard crashed his vehicle in the front yard of a home. After an even briefer foot pursuit, Pollard was taken into custody on outstanding warrants and new charges associated with the pursuit.

Pollard was transported to an area hospital to be checked and later, was booked into the Roane County Jail.

