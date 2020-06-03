Baby Nicole Cage Carden

Nicole Cage Carden, infant daughter of Shane Robert and Sheena Renee Carden of Jacksboro, Tennessee passed away on May 29, 2020 at the Middlesboro Hospital in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

She is survived by her parents: Shane Robert Carden and Sheena Renee Carden of Jacksboro

Brother: Tristan Carden of Jacksboro

Grandparents: Pauline and Donald Osborne of Barbourville, KY

Francis Marsee of Middlesboro, KY

Steven and Barbara Carden of LaFollette

Family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

A graveside service will be held following the visitation at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

“One night I dreamed a dream.

As I was walking along the beach with my Lord.

Across the dark sky flashed scenes from my life.

For each scene, I noticed two sets of footprints in the sand,

One belonging to me and one to my Lord.

After the last scene of my life flashed before me,

I looked back at the footprints in the sand.

I noticed that at many times along the path of my life,

especially at the very lowest and saddest times,

there was only one set of footprints.

This really troubled me, so I asked the Lord about it.

“Lord, you said once I decided to follow you,

You’d walk with me all the way.

But I noticed that during the saddest and most troublesome times of my life,

there was only one set of footprints.

I don’t understand why, when I needed You the most, You would leave me.”

He whispered, “My precious child, I love you and will never leave you

Never, ever, during your trials and testings.

When you saw only one set of footprints,

It was then that I carried you.”