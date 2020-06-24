ASAP offers Opioid Overdose Training in multiple counties

(ASAP of Anderson) ASAP of Anderson offers FREE virtual Opioid Overdose Training to individuals and organizations in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, Morgan, Roane, Scott, and Union Counties.

Participants receive life-saving information to help in the event of an overdose and they also receive a free naloxone (also known as Narcan) kit after the training. To learn more about naloxone visit: https://www.asapofanderson.org/initiatives/naloxone/

To register for a virtual training, go to: https://tinyurl.com/ycsownzn

Please share with your friends and colleagues in these counties, especially since we have seen an increase in opioid overdose in the past few months.