ASAP offers Opioid Overdose Training in multiple counties

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 42 Views

(ASAP of Anderson) ASAP of Anderson offers FREE virtual Opioid Overdose Training to individuals and organizations in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, Morgan, Roane, Scott, and Union Counties.

Participants receive life-saving information to help in the event of an overdose and they also receive a free naloxone (also known as Narcan) kit after the training. To learn more about naloxone visit: https://www.asapofanderson.org/initiatives/naloxone/  

To register for a virtual training, go to: https://tinyurl.com/ycsownzn

Please share with your friends and colleagues in these counties, especially since we have seen an increase in opioid overdose in the past few months. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TDOC: Inmates making masks, gowns, shields

(TDOC press release) As the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 virus, the Tennessee …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.