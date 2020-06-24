Anvil shoots back for another year at Museum of Appalachia

The Museum of Appalachia will once again celebrate Independence Day with its old-fashioned “anvil shoot.”

Every 4th of July, the Museum uses gunpowder to launch a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet into the air. Anvil shoots were once a common way for pioneers to commemorate holidays, elections, and other special occasions.

On Saturday, July 4th, the Museum will host anvil shoots at 10 am, 12 pm, 2 pm, and 4 pm, alongside an all-day celebration that includes blacksmithing, sawmilling, bean shucking, dulcimer demonstrations, woodcarving, old time music, a national bell-ringing ceremony, colonial dancing, and patriotic processionals.

In order to ensure proper social distancing the Museum is limiting the number of attendees for each anvil shoot. They respectfully request that visitors purchase advance tickets for their preferred anvil shoot time by visiting the museum website or by calling 865-494-7680.

July 4, 2020 | 9:00am – 5:00pm

Anvil Shoots at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm

Historic Demonstrations

Old Time Music on the back porch

Patriotic Celebrations Clinch Bend Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Bell Ringing Ceremony Raising of the Pole Ceremony Patriotic Processional, in partnership with the Tennesseans for Living History

Self-guided tours of the museum

Delicious Picnic-Fare Available

Guests are asked to register in advance and may arrive one hour prior to their scheduled anvil shoot.