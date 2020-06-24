(Photo by Museum of Appalachia)

Anvil shoots back for another year at Museum of Appalachia

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 24 Views

The Museum of Appalachia will once again celebrate Independence Day with its old-fashioned “anvil shoot.”

Every 4th of July, the Museum uses gunpowder to launch a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet into the air. Anvil shoots were once a common way for pioneers to commemorate holidays, elections, and other special occasions.

On Saturday, July 4th, the Museum will host anvil shoots at 10 am, 12 pm, 2 pm, and 4 pm, alongside an all-day celebration that includes blacksmithing, sawmilling, bean shucking, dulcimer demonstrations, woodcarving, old time music, a national bell-ringing ceremony, colonial dancing, and patriotic processionals.

In order to ensure proper social distancing the Museum is limiting the number of attendees for each anvil shoot. They respectfully request that visitors purchase advance tickets for their preferred anvil shoot time by following this lihttps://www.museumofappalachia.org/independence-day-celebration-and-anvil-shoot/nk or by calling 865-494-7680.

July 4, 2020 | 9:00am – 5:00pm

  • Anvil Shoots at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm
  • Historic Demonstrations
  • Old Time Music on the back porch
  • Patriotic Celebrations
    • Clinch Bend Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution
      • Bell Ringing Ceremony
      • Raising of the Pole Ceremony
      • Patriotic Processional, in partnership with the Tennesseans for Living History
  • Self-guided tours of the museum
  • Delicious Picnic-Fare Available

Guests are asked to register in advance and may arrive one hour prior to their scheduled anvil shoot.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ASAP offers Opioid Overdose Training in multiple counties

(ASAP of Anderson) ASAP of Anderson offers FREE virtual Opioid Overdose Training to individuals and organizations in Anderson, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.