Anderson County fair canceled due to pandemic

The Anderson County Fair Board announced Monday morning that the 2020 edition of the “Best Six days of Summer” will not be held this year due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fair had been scheduled for July 13th through the 18th and in a press release issued this morning, organizers said they were “hopeful to continue…Anderson County’s biggest social event, however after consulting with state and local leaders, we feel that canceling is in the best interest of the community.” The release states that organizers determined that maintaining social distancing requirements would prove to be “difficult, if not impossible.”

Fair officials did vow in the release that the Anderson County Fair will return in the summer of 2021, “bigger and better” than ever.