ACSD mourns passing of retired K9

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired K9 officer on Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the ACSD wrote that K9, Justus., who served Anderson County for over eight years alongside partner, Corporal Rick Coley, had passed away earlier this week.

Coley had cared for Justus since his retirement.

Justus and Coley were very active in the community and were familiar faces at the Anderson County Fair.

The post also says that, “More importantly, Justus apprehended countless criminals and was responsible for getting drugs off our streets.”

We join with the ACSD and the community in thanking Justus for his years of “service and loyalty to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.”

K-9 Justus (ACSD)