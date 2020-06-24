ACS holds virtual town hall meeting

Tuesday, the Anderson County Schools held a virtual town hall to address what the beginning of the school year could like and what changes can be expected when students do return to campus in August.

Several members of the Central Office staff took part in the event, which was televised on ACTV and streamed online, and Director of Schools Dr. Tim Parrott said that they were holding the town hall to share the latest information they have as it pertains to safely reopening the county schools.

Parrott said that school is slated to begin on August 10th. The start of school will be staggered, according to Dr. Parrott, with the elementary schools still working on finalizing their plans. In middle school, plans currently call for sixth graders to come in Monday the 10th, with seventh graders reporting Tuesday and 8th graders on Wednesday. The high school start would also be staggered with freshmen reporting on that Monday, sophomores on the Tuesday and juniors and seniors on that Wednesday.

All students and staff will be temperature-checked before entering any school building and hand sanitization stations will be installed at all school entrances. In addition, each school in the system will have an on-campus nurse going forward after years of some schools sharing nurses, according to Assistant Director Greg Deal.

Transportation officials said that if school were to start today, every student who rides a bus would be required to wear a mask, but no decision has been made on whether masks will be required inside school buildings. Deal says that by the start of school, they will have enough masks to distribute to any student or staff member who wants one.

Officials also discussed the development of options to classroom instruction for those parents who might not feel comfortable sending their student back to school, including online learning, like we all became familiar with this spring.

The back to school plan will be considered by the Anderson County School Board at their July 6th meeting. School leaders, of course, are remaining flexible, and say that all plans are subject to change depending on the situation.

You can watch last night’s town hall meeting on ACTV’s YouTube channel by following this link.