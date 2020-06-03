AC welcomes new Ag Agent

(UT Extension press release) Seth Whitehouse has joined the University of Tennessee Extension Office in Anderson County as the new Agriculture Agent for the county as of June 1.

In this role, Seth will be helping both residents and agriculture producers around the county by teaching classes, workshops, doing home and farm visits and being available to answer any agriculture or horticulture questions that arise. Agriculture Agents provide the latest evidence based information to community members and can cover topics like hobby or large farm management, production, horticulture, or bug/insect problems.

Seth is a graduate of University of Georgia where he earned his Masters of Science in Entomology. He has conducted agricultural research at the University of Georgia and forestry research with the National Park Service. Prior to accepting this position, Seth has been working as the County Director and split 4-H and Agriculture Agent in Scott County for the past three years. He has helped to grow the Master Gardener program in Scott County and has worked closely with residents, farmers and partner agencies. Seth brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position and is excited to bring his passion and dedication for agriculture to Anderson County.

In his free time, Seth is a nature enthusiast. He enjoys hiking, biking, collecting bugs and is a beginner beekeeper. Whitehouse states, “I hope to empower Anderson County through all agricultural avenues and provide reliable solutions through ‘all the brains that I have and all that I can borrow’ which is a quote from Woodrow Wilson, who helped to establish the extension service.”

Seth Whitehouse

If you have any agriculture questions, need assistance, or just want to welcome him to the county, Seth can be reached by email at [email protected] or by calling the Extension Office at 865.457.6246. Please leave a message and your call will be returned shortly as we are currently practicing social distancing and our offices are not yet open to the public.