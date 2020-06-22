AC Schools hosting ‘Back to School Town Hall’ Tuesday

The Anderson County School system has announced it will hold a “Back-to-School Town Hall” on Tuesday evening to answer as many questions as possible about the reopening of the county schools in August.

With all schools in Tennessee having been shut down in mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic, much of Tuesday’s program will focus on what the return to school will look like during the pandemic, for not only students and parents, but for everyone involved in the educational process, as well as what types of potential changes will be made in the interest of public health.

The Town Hall will begin at 6 pm Tuesday, June 23rd, and will be streamed on the Anderson County Schools Facebook page, televised by ACTV on Comcast Cable channel 95, and streamed on ACTV’s website at www.andersoncounty.tv.

Here is a link to the school system’s Facebook post. The school system asks everyone to “please submit your questions in the comments of this post, and that you try to make sure questions are as concise as possible.

Here is a link to the Anderson County Schools’ general Facebook page, which is updated regularly and is a great source of up-to-date information on everything happening in the school system.