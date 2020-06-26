AC Commission issues public notice for special meeting June 30th

Public Notice

Anderson County Commission is having a special called meeting convening on June 30, 2020 at 5:00 pm to be held electronically for the purpose of establishing commission safeguards for in-person meetings. The Public is invited to join the meeting. Instructions are as follows:



Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/973323069



You can also dial in using your phone.

United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679

United States: +1 (312) 757-3119



Access Code: 973-323-069



New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/973323069