AC Commission issues public notice for special meeting June 30th

Public Notice

Anderson County Commission is having a special called meeting convening on June 30, 2020 at 5:00 pm to be held electronically for the purpose of establishing commission safeguards for in-person meetings. The Public is invited to join the meeting. Instructions are as follows:

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/973323069

You can also dial in using your phone.
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679
United States: +1 (312) 757-3119

Access Code: 973-323-069

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/973323069 

