5-County Alzheimer’s Walk to close part of OR Civic Center parking lot June 20th

(Oak Ridge press release) Part of the parking lot at the Oak Ridge Civic Center will be closed on Saturday, June 20, for the 5 County Alzheimer’s Tennessee WALK to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory.

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., the west parking lot (Senior Center side) at the Oak Ridge Civic Center will be closed. Park users who are not participating in the event are asked to use the East parking lot (Library side) of the Civic Center during this time.

The 5 County Alzheimer’s Tennessee WALK will be different this year. COVID-19 precautions will be in place and volunteers will be wearing face masks and gloves. Participants from Anderson, Campbell, Morgan, Roane and Scott counties will be able to drive in and enjoy the program on their radio or smart phone.

Volunteers will get everyone registered, accept donations and deliver the incentive gifts they may have earned. For more information on the event, contact Kay Watson at (865) 544-6288 or email [email protected].

For questions and/or more information on the closure, please contact the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.