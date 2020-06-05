5-County Alzheimer’s Walk to close part of OR Civic Center parking lot June 20th

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 15 Views

(Oak Ridge press release) Part of the parking lot at the Oak Ridge Civic Center will be closed on Saturday, June 20, for the 5 County Alzheimer’s Tennessee WALK to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory.

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., the west parking lot (Senior Center side) at the Oak Ridge Civic Center will be closed. Park users who are not participating in the event are asked to use the East parking lot (Library side) of the Civic Center during this time.

The 5 County Alzheimer’s Tennessee WALK will be different this year. COVID-19 precautions will be in place and volunteers will be wearing face masks and gloves. Participants from Anderson, Campbell, Morgan, Roane and Scott counties will be able to drive in and enjoy the program on their radio or smart phone.

Volunteers will get everyone registered, accept donations and deliver the incentive gifts they may have earned. For more information on the event, contact Kay Watson at (865) 544-6288 or email [email protected].

For questions and/or more information on the closure, please contact the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ACHS Class of 2000 holding 20-year reunion

The Anderson County High School Class of 2000 reunion is scheduled for Friday, June 26th …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.