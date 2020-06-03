2020 US Census continues

(US Census Bureau-Tennessee, staff reports) The 2020 Census is happening now. Responding to the census is easy, it’s confidential and it’s important. An accurate count of our growing community will bring more of our federal tax dollars back to Tennessee to fund services that we all use – from roads and schools, to health care and fire departments.

We are counting on you to be counted. Just answer some simple questions about anyone who is living or staying in your household. You can respond to the 2020 census online, by phone, or by mail. However you respond, every answer is absolutely confidential. We all count, and we all get to shape the future of Tennessee by participating in the 2020 Census. Visit www.2020census.gov to learn more.

Five things you should know about the 2020 Census

It is not too late to respond to the census. Responses will be taken through October, but if you respond now, it is less likely that a census-taker will come to your door.

Your responses can never be used against you. Federal law prohibits the U.S. Census Bureau or any census employee from sharing your information with any other government agency.

Every single person matters. Each person counted here affects how much funding our communities receive to provide important services and shape our political representation for the next ten years. It’s very important that you include everyone living or staying in the home, regardless of the person’s age or relationship to the householder.

Responding to the census is quick and easy. The census questionnaire asks just a few questions about each individual and takes just a few minutes to respond online, by phone or by mail.

You can make extra money. The Census Bureau is hiring people throughout the state to help collect census responses from households that do not respond on their own. These flexible jobs pay very well and work around your schedule. Apply at www.2020census.gov/jobs.

Nationally, 60.5% of Americans have completed the Census, while Tennessee is just above that mark, with a response rate of 60.6%.

In Anderson County, 63.2% of residents have completed the Census, with Oak Ridge leading the way among municipalities with a 67.1% response rate. They narrowly lead Clinton, which has a rate of 66.6%, in the friendly competition between their respective city managers that will see the loser don the colors of the winner’s high school. 61.1% of Oliver Springs’ residents have completed the survey, with a 48.5% rate in Rocky Top and a paltry 16.3% rate in Norris.

Officials say that 51.2% of Campbell County has completed the Census, led by Jacksboro’s 61%. Jellico is second at 51.4%, followed by LaFollette at 50.9 and Caryville at 47.3%.

Roane County’s most recent response rate is 60.1%, with 66.1% of Kingston residents having completed the Census. Rockwood has a response rate of 55.3% and Harriman’s comes in at 53%.

54.6% of Morgan County has completed the Census, led by Wartburg with a 51.1% response rate. Oakdale is at 50% and Sunbright is at 48.7%.

Complete the Census today at www.my2020Census.gov.