11th straight week of declining unemployment filings

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

Last week, 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time, a decline of 58,000 from the previous week’s numbers. That marks the 11th conescutive week of declining first-time filers.

The number of individuals who are continuing to seek payments is also declining, as the Labor Department said continued claims dipped by 62,000 to 20.5 million for the week ending June 12th.

In the past 13 weeks, since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic shutdown, new claims have totaled a staggering 45.7 million.

The nation’s unemployment rate was 13.3% last month, down slightly from April’s spike to 14.7%, which was the highest since the Great Depression. The Federal Reserve expects it to still be more than 9% by the end of 2020.

In Tennessee, 19,925 first-time unemployment claims were filed, also marking an 11th straight week of decline. Since the start of the pandemic, 622,644 Tennesseeans have sought unemployment benefits.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Bear passes through town, ‘pic-a-nic baskets’ safe

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that the sex of the bear …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.