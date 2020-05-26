XFS: Busch wins with last-lap pass at Charlotte

(MRN) In NASCAR’s new normal, with a Memorial Day race in a stretch of four national events in four days, Kyle Busch returned to the old normal-winning.

But for Busch to secure his record 97th victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota had to make a last-lap pass of Austin Cindric, who blew past Busch during an overtime restart in Monday’s Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Helped by a spate of cautions over the final 50 laps, Busch survived a pit road speeding penalty and claimed his first Xfinity win of the season and his ninth at Charlotte. He won for the first time in five national series starts during a stretch of seven races in 11 days, as NASCAR has returned to action after a 10-week hiatus necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Behind Busch, Daniel Hemric and Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, the polesitter, ran fourth and Justin Allgaier fifth. Brett Moffitt, Michael Annett, Brandon Brown, Sunoco rookie Harrison Burton and Myatt Snider completed the top 10. Gragson in 11th was the last driver on the lead lap.

