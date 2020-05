Due to the possibity of inclement weather due to Tropical Storm Arthur off the South Carolina coast, NASCAR has decided to move the start time of the Xfinity Series Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 19th, 2020 two hours earlier. The broadcast start time is now scheduled for 5:30pm and you can catch it all on WYSH and WQLA.

This means that Trading Time Primetime will not air this evening, but will be back on the air on Wednesday night at 6:00 pm, also on Praise 96.3 FM, WJBZ in Knoxville.