William Arthur England, age 80 of Knoxville

William Arthur England, age 80 of Knoxville, passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Spartanburg, SC.  Retired from General Motors. He loved fishing, hunting and playing the guitar with his sons.  His hobbies were collecting knives and guns.  He did enjoy going to breakfast at McDonalds.  His favorite thing to do was working on CB radios.  His greatest joy though was his grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna England and 5 siblings. 
William is survived by his wife, Adel England; children, Bill England, Randy (Dyanna) England, Tonya (Paul) Bussel, Michelle (Travis) Honeycutt; step-children, Jimmy Arnwine, Jason (Shannon) Keelean, Chad (Samatha) Keelean; brother, Schultz (Lorrain) England; Dorothy (Foy) Ellison, Wilma Braden; Seventeen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton.  A graveside service will follow at 4:30 PM at Norris Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com

