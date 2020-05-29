Valous (Val) Sampsell, age 72 of Caryville, TN went to be the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Val had a passion for red vehicles and loved his best friend, his kitty, Tubby. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy and if you spent any time around him, you would hear all about them. He loved the Lord and was a member of Carroll Hollow Baptist Church. He was also a Veteran of the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Dicie Sampsell, sister, Charlotte Tackett, and grandson, Travis Ross.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 52 years, Joann Sampsell. His children, Connie (Don) Miller, Valerie (Dewayne) Baird, and Patty (Michael)Lowe. Siblings, Zola (Cara) Ward and Curtis (Lynn) Sampsell. Seven grandchildren, Steven Taylor, Trey Ramsey, Nicholas Ross, Kayla Rumsey, Andrew Lowe, Benjamin Lowe, and Morgan Lowe. Three Great Grandchildren, Jackson, Kade and Presley. A host of other family and friends who loved him dearly.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of DaVita Dialysis and the staff of Methodist Medical Center for all the loving care they extended to our family and to Val.

Val’s family will receive his friends on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm with his funeral service to follow at 8:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Rev. David Crowe and Rev. Archie Seiber officiating. Val’s family will have a private graveside service at the new East Tennessee State Veterans cemetery in Knoxville, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is charge of all arrangements.