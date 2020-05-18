Two shot by off-duty TWRA officer in hunting accident

An off-duty TWRA Officer accidentally shot two other hunters in a turkey hunting accident on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Campbell County on Sunday morning.

The state agency says that the incident happened near Norma Road on Sunday morning, but released few details of the shooting.

One victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital while the other was able to drive himself to UT Medical Center.

Both injured hunters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital. As the incident involves at TWRA Officer, the TBI is investigating how it happened.