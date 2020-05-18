Two shot by off-duty TWRA officer in hunting accident

Jim Harris 16 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 189 Views

An off-duty TWRA Officer accidentally shot two other hunters in a turkey hunting accident on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Campbell County on Sunday morning.

The state agency says that the incident happened near Norma Road on Sunday morning, but released few details of the shooting.

One victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital while the other was able to drive himself to UT Medical Center.

Both injured hunters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital. As the incident involves at TWRA Officer, the TBI is investigating how it happened.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Pedestrian struck, killed in Oliver Springs

A 57-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing Tri-County Boulevard Friday night. Oliver Springs …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.