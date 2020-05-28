Teen drowns at AC Park

Anderson County authorities responding to a report of a drowning at Anderson County Park Wednesday night recovered the body of a teenage boy early Thursday morning from the waters of Norris Lake.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says the boy’s family and friends last saw him in the water asking for help, before he went under and was not seen again.

A search involving crews from the ACSD, the Anderson and Campbell County Rescue Squads and the Knox County Dive Team began at around 6:40 pm, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and was suspended last night at around 11 pm. Clinton Police and TWRA officers were also present as were firefighters from the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department.

The search resumed early this morning, and at around 6 am, official reported recovering the young man’s body. The ACSD says that his parents were present when his body was recovered.

The name of the victim is not being released, according to the ACSD, which identified him only as a teenage boy.

