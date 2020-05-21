Source: TDLWD

TDLWD announces 28K-plus unemployment claims

Thursday morning, the US Department of Labor announced that another 2.4 million people filed claims for unemployment last week. In the past nine weeks, jobless claims have totaled 38.6 million. That’s roughly one out of every four people who were working in February, before the pandemic hit.

The Labor Department announced earlier this month that the nationwide unemployment rate was 14.7% in April, which is the highest since the end of the Great Depression.

In Tennessee, for the week ending on Saturday, May 16th, another 28,692 unemployment claims were filed with the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development, bringing the number of people seeking first-time jobless in the past nine weeks to 532,580.

The Northern Middle Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area continues to be the epicenter of the job losses, with 7768 unemployment claims filed last week. 3183 such claims were filed in the East Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area.

You can see data provided by the TDLWD below.

Source: TDLWD

Total Claims Paid319,574
Total Payments$358,992,180
Tennessee Payments$63,875,235
Federal Payments$295,116,945

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
Statewide Data (Source: TDLWD)

WeekWeek Ending DateNew Claims FiledContinued Claims
10March 14, 20202,70216.342
11March 21, 202039,09616,098
12March 28, 202094,49234,570
13April 4, 2020116,141112,438
14April 11, 202074,772199,910
15April 18, 202068,968267,053
16April 25, 202043,792324,543
17May 2, 202037,319321,571
18May 9, 202029,308325,095
19May 16, 202028,692314,487
New Claims Since March 15532,580 

Regional Data: Week Ending May 16 (Source: TDLWD)

Local Workforce Development AreaNew Claims Filed
Greater Memphis6,081
Northwest Tennessee608
Southwest Tennessee875
Northern Middle Tennessee7,768
Southern Middle Tennessee1,385
Upper Cumberland673
Southeast Tennessee2,469
East Tennessee3,183
Northeast Tennessee872
West TN Mobile American Job Center15
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center92
East TN Mobile America Job Center5

