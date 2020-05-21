TDLWD announces 28K-plus unemployment claims

Thursday morning, the US Department of Labor announced that another 2.4 million people filed claims for unemployment last week. In the past nine weeks, jobless claims have totaled 38.6 million. That’s roughly one out of every four people who were working in February, before the pandemic hit.

The Labor Department announced earlier this month that the nationwide unemployment rate was 14.7% in April, which is the highest since the end of the Great Depression.

In Tennessee, for the week ending on Saturday, May 16th, another 28,692 unemployment claims were filed with the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development, bringing the number of people seeking first-time jobless in the past nine weeks to 532,580.

The Northern Middle Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area continues to be the epicenter of the job losses, with 7768 unemployment claims filed last week. 3183 such claims were filed in the East Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area.

You can see data provided by the TDLWD below.

Source: TDLWD

Total Claims Paid 319,574 Total Payments $358,992,180 Tennessee Payments $63,875,235 Federal Payments $295,116,945

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.

Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

Statewide Data (Source: TDLWD)

Week Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims 10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16.342 11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 18 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 19 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 New Claims Since March 15 532,580

Regional Data: Week Ending May 16 (Source: TDLWD)

Local Workforce Development Area New Claims Filed Greater Memphis 6,081 Northwest Tennessee 608 Southwest Tennessee 875 Northern Middle Tennessee 7,768 Southern Middle Tennessee 1,385 Upper Cumberland 673 Southeast Tennessee 2,469 East Tennessee 3,183 Northeast Tennessee 872 West TN Mobile American Job Center 15 Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 92 East TN Mobile America Job Center 5