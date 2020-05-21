TDLWD announces 28K-plus unemployment claims

Thursday morning, the US Department of Labor announced that another 2.4 million people filed claims for unemployment last week. In the past nine weeks, jobless claims have totaled 38.6 million. That’s roughly one out of every four people who were working in February, before the pandemic hit.
The Labor Department announced earlier this month that the nationwide unemployment rate was 14.7% in April, which is the highest since the end of the Great Depression.
In Tennessee, for the week ending on Saturday, May 16th, another 28,692 unemployment claims were filed with the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development, bringing the number of people seeking first-time jobless in the past nine weeks to 532,580.
The Northern Middle Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area continues to be the epicenter of the job losses, with 7768 unemployment claims filed last week. 3183 such claims were filed in the East Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area.
You can see data provided by the TDLWD below.
Source: TDLWD
|Total Claims Paid
|319,574
|Total Payments
|$358,992,180
|Tennessee Payments
|$63,875,235
|Federal Payments
|$295,116,945
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
Statewide Data (Source: TDLWD)
|Week
|Week Ending Date
|New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16.342
|11
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|New Claims Since March 15
|532,580
Regional Data: Week Ending May 16 (Source: TDLWD)
|Local Workforce Development Area
|New Claims Filed
|Greater Memphis
|6,081
|Northwest Tennessee
|608
|Southwest Tennessee
|875
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|7,768
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|1,385
|Upper Cumberland
|673
|Southeast Tennessee
|2,469
|East Tennessee
|3,183
|Northeast Tennessee
|872
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|15
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|92
|East TN Mobile America Job Center
|5