TDEC Hosts Virtual Summer Camp for K-12 students

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will host a Virtual Summer Camp for environmental education geared for students K-12 in June and July through social media platforms.

“We know many young people are being impacted by COVID-19 guidelines and are looking for ways to enjoy their summer,” Kendra Abkowitz, director of TDEC’s Office of Policy and Sustainable Practices, said. “We hope the Virtual Summer Camp will be a way to stay engaged, have fun, and learn about environmental responsibility.” 

The camp will begin June 1and have daily activities intended for enjoyment and education. Each week, camp students can participate in Make a Difference Mondays, Trash Reduction Tuesdays, Wildlife Wednesdays, Earth Friendly Thursdays and Food Waste Fridays. The activities will utilize TDEC staff, including those from Tennessee State Parks and environmental program areas, as well as feature nonprofits Turnip Green Creative Reuse and Urban Green Lab.

No registration is required. Those interested may engage daily at 10 a.m. on the Office of Policy and Sustainable Practices Facebook page. Activities will later be shared on Instagram and on the Office of Policy and Sustainable Practices web page where parents, students and teachers may access them any time.

The Virtual Summer Camp will feature programming and resources including:

  • Virtual hikes
  • Arts and crafts
  • Storybook readings
  • Virtual wildlife interpretations
  • Citizen science opportunities
  • At-home environmental audits
  • Science experiments
  • Nature activities

The Office of Policy and Sustainable Practices can be found on Facebook at  https://www.facebook.com/TNSustainability/ and on Instagram

