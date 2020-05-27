State to continue making educational resources available

PBS Teaching Tennessee virtual learning program will continue through the summer, allowing students and families to have access to education and instructional content during time away from the classroom. The full schedule is available here.

All Tennessee families will continue to have access to ReadyRosie, a virtual early childhood education platform made possible through partnership with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, through September. More information on ReadyRosie is available here.

