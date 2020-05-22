Roane State to host virtual information sessions for students and parents

(RSCC press release) Roane State Community College will host two virtual information sessions this month focused on addressing questions from students and their parents during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sessions are scheduled as follows:

Current & Prospective Student Information Session: Tuesday, May 26, 6pm – 7pm

Parent & Caregiver Information Session: Thursday, May 28, 6pm – 7pm

The May 26 session will be geared toward current and prospective students as they prepare for classes or are considering enrollment for summer or fall. The May 28 session will focus on answering questions parents or other caregivers may have about the college’s plans for a continued response to the pandemic.

Led by Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley, panelists from financial aid, student services, public safety, admissions and other divisions will be present to address concerns or general questions. Questions are being collected beforehand and can be submitted via email to [email protected]. Emailed and live questions will be answered during each session.

To join either of the scheduled meetings, participants can use the following Zoom link: https://roanestate.zoom.us/j/94418383820.

