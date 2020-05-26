Roane couple facing charges after child’s remains found on property

Two parents in Roane County are facing numerous charges after the remains of a child were found buried on their property.

9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson says that 63-year-old Michael Anthony Gray, Sr. and 60-year-old Shirley Gray are each facing charges in connection to the ongoing investigation, which began on Friday when someone called authorities after seeing one of the couple’s three other children riding a scooter alone on a roadway and becoming concerned about the child’s condition. The Department of Children’s Services was brought into the investigation at that time.

During the course of the investigation, the DA’s Office said that Michael Gray made a statement to detectives about burying a deceased daughter in the backyard of his home on Dry Fork Valley Road. The remains were found and recovered by investigators on Saturday morning, and Johnson said during a Monday press conference that the child had been dead “for a while.” No other information, including the estimated age of the victim, was released by investigators, who say that further charges are likely pending in this case.

Michael Anthony Gray, Sr. (RCSO)

According to the DA’s press release, child advocacy experts with the 9th District conducted nearly day-long interviews with three children between the ages of 11 and 15 on Sunday. Experts with the Regional Forensic Center, the UT Anthropology Department, and the Roane County Medical Examiner have or will be involved with the investigation as well. Authorities say that the three children are not the biological children of the Grays.

Shirley Gray (RCSO)

Both of the Grays, who were taken into custody on Monday, are facing two counts each of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated child abuse, three counts of aggravated child neglect and one count each of abuse of a corpse. They are in custody at the Roane County Jail and their bond will be set during a video arraignment Tuesday afternoon before Roane County General Sessions Court Judge Terry Stevens.

Below is some additional information from 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s press release issued Monday, May 25th.

Especially Aggravated Kidnapping is a Class A felony and carries a sentence of 15 to 60 years. Under Tennessee law this charge, if it results in conviction, requires 100% day for day service with 15% sentence credit for ‘good time’ – effectively 85% with the ‘good credit’, if achieved.

Aggravated Child Abuse, as charged in this instance under the portion of the statute commonly referred to as Haley’s Law, is a Class A felony (if the child is 8 years of age or less) and carries a sentence of 15 to 60 years; and is a Class B felony (if the child is more than 8 years of age) and carries a sentence of 8 to 30 years. Under Tennessee law this charge, if it results in conviction, requires 100% day for day service with 15% sentence credit for ‘good time’ – effectively 85% with the ‘good credit’, if achieved.

Aggravated Child Neglect, as charged in this instance under the portion of the statute commonly referred to as Haley’s Law, is also a Class B felony and carries a sentence of 8 to 30 years, but only requires 85% service with and additional 15% credit for ‘good time’, if it results in conviction.

Abuse of a Corpse is a Class E felony carrying a sentence range of 1 to 6 years with the actual range determined by the defendant’s prior criminal history and it is a probation eligible offense.

General Johnson re-emphasized the ongoing nature of the investigation and the review of the evidence, so additional charges are likely relative to the dead child.

Both Defendants will be arraigned before Roane County General Sessions Judge Terry Stevens on Tuesday, May 26th at 1:00 pm at the Roane County Courthouse, most likely via video link to the Roane County Jail due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Bond will be set at that time. Both subjects are in custody in the jail pending the arraignment and the setting of bond. If they are unable to make bond, they are entitled to an initial appearance hearing in court within 10 days of their arrest. They will likely be appointed attorneys at the arraignment if they are unable to hire attorneys.

Obviously, the nature of the charges and the involvement of DCS suggest that minors (between the ages of 11 and 15) are involved. Because of this, and the ethical rules prohibiting the release of certain factual information to the media and the public, there will be no further comment at this time. The arrest warrants are public records and redacted copies of these warrants may be obtained through the Roane County General Sessions Court Clerk’s Office. The narrative therein will contain more information than contained in this release. As prosecutors we caution the media in their speculation about and dissemination of information involving minors. As more charges are possibly brought and as court dates and hearing dates are set by the Court, both offices will update this information.

Please keep in mind that any person charged with a crime is presumed under both the US and Tennessee Constitutions and case law to be innocent until proven guilty. Any person charged with a crime is entitled to legal representation. Any defendant who cannot afford an attorney is entitled to one and the Court will appoint one at taxpayer expense.