Report: One Kerr steps down, another steps up at Union County

After three years spent resurrecting the moribund football program at Union County High School, Larry Kerr has stepped down as the Patriots’ head coach, handing the reins to his son—and former Clinton head coach—Josh Kerr.

In three seasons at Union County, the elder Kerr went 13-18 and, in 2018, led the Patriots to the their first playoff appearance since 2004, revitalizing the program’s facilities and fan base in the process.

When Larry Kerr came out of retirement three years ago, he also brought his son Josh in as his offensive coordinator.

This will be Josh Kerr’s third head coaching gig, having led the Clinton Dragons to a pair of playoff appearances in six seasons between 2011 and 2016, and having led White County in 2008 and 2009.

Larry Kerr has a 281-130 career record, with stops at Lake City, Halls and Anderson County, where he led the Mavericks from 1993 to 2008.

While at Halls, Larry Kerr led the Red Devils to the 1986 state championship.

This story was first reported by TNHighSchoolFootball.com. Here is a link to the article, which contains more information about both of the Kerrs and their coaching histories.