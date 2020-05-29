Reminder: Food distribution at MSBC

Second Harvest FOOD Distribution is Saturday, May 30th, beginning at 8:am, and continuing until the supply is depleted at Main Street Church in Rocky Top.

Thursday, the church took to social media to remind participants of a few ground rules.

In order to be in compliance and help maintain social distancing, PEOPLE PICKING UP FOOD:

•will remain inside their vehicle. NO one will enter the building.

•will give information to the “designated workers” while remaining inside their vehicles.

•will pull up to the raised garage door at the Family Life Center (gym) where a box of food will be placed inside.

For information, call 865-426-2184.