Pedestrian struck, killed in Oliver Springs

A 57-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing Tri-County Boulevard Friday night.

Oliver Springs Police say the accident happened a little after 10 pm Friday near Hannah Drive when 57-year-old John Craig Nichols of Oliver Springs was attempting to cross the road.

He was hit by two vehicles, but authorities say the first impact killed him, and that the second car had run over his legs. Neither of the drivers involved is expected to face charges.

Investigators say that Nichols’ vehicle had broken down nearby and that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

