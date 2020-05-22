ORT: Secret City Festival canceled

Jim Harris

There will not be a Secret City Festival this year, organizers said Thursday.

As first reported by Oak Ridge Today, on Thursday, the Secret City Festival board of directors who in April had announced that the festival, normally in June, would be postponed due to COVID-19, said Thursday that after exploring every option to have the festival in 2020, they have determined that they “cannot provide the level of excellence this year that [they] wish to.”

All vendors are being reimbursed, organizers said.

