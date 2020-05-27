ORPW crews to begin acoustic sewer inspections

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 30 Views

Oak Ridge Public Works crews will begin work at the East Plant Sewer Shed on Monday, June 1, and will continue through the month of June. 

Crews will be conducting a process called Acoustic Inspection of sewer lines which involves shooting sonic waves down the pipes to evaluate their condition. This work is performed once every few years. 

It will be taking place on the northeast side of the city. The work is not expected to affect anyone’s water or sewage service.  

To perform the tests, crews will need to access manholes which may be in roadways and prompt a temporary shift in traffic. Access will also be needed to private property as some manholes are behind houses. 

For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Public Works department at (865) 425-1875.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

