ORPL to offer curbside pickup beginning May 18

(ORPL press release) The Oak Ridge Public Library announced this morning that beginning today (May 18), the library will offer curbside pickup of library materials.

Here is how it will work:

In order to place holds on materials, patrons will need to go to orpl.org and click on the Catalog tab. From there, patrons may search for and place holds on books, audiobooks, music CDs and DVDs. Patrons will be notified via text, email, or phone call when their materials are ready to be picked up.

Please park in one of the parking spaces designated for library pickup and call the number on the sign. You will be asked for your name and the last four digits of your library card, as well as the number of your parking space.

Once you have spoken with a library staff member, please open your trunk or car door. Library staff will bring your materials out and place them in your car.

Here are the details:

Curbside pickup will take place Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Returned library materials will be quarantined on return to the library. In order to manage the quarantine process effectively, patrons will be able to check out a total of 25 items. Patrons who have been with the library less than one year are still limited to a total of 6 items.

To place a hold on an item, patrons will need a current library card in good standing and a PIN. Items can be placed on hold online or by calling (865) 425-3455, option 4.

Because items are being quarantined upon return, you may experience delays in receiving your library materials. We cannot guarantee that all items placed on hold will be available at the same time. Thank you for your patience as we work through this new process.

There will be no overdue charges until the library reopens in full. If you have long overdue materials, we are offering a no-fines amnesty for the length of our closure.

When will the library re-open?

The library does not yet have a date to reopen. This summer, the library roof is being replaced. Once the construction on the roof has progressed to a stage where it is safe and once we can be sure that our patrons and staff can be kept healthy, we will re-open to the public. We have been working diligently while we are closed to update our collection and our building. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve done. In the meantime, please keep an eye on our Facebook page for upcoming programs, news, and events.

The Clinton Public Library has been offering curbside pickup services for several weeks now.