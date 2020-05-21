ORPD investigating after woman shot in the face

Jim Harris

Oak Ridge Police are investigating a shooting reported to them Wednesday night at the Mahanattan Apartments.

Responding officers reported that when they arrived at around 9:45 pm, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound to her face. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries, but as of the time this report was filed, no update had been given on her condition or her name.

The investigation is described as ongoing.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

