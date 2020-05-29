OR changes Household Trash Pick-Up for 2020

This year’s citywide household trash pick-up will be different from previous years. Household rubbish, old appliances, and minor remodeling materials will be picked up, but the landfill no longer accepts any items that had or currently have compressors.

Residents will need to bring any items that had or currently have compressors to the Blockhouse Valley Center in Clinton. They will not be picked up by Waste Connections.

This includes: air conditioners, de-humidifiers, water coolers and refrigerators. For a full list of what the Blockhouse Valley Center accepts, click here.

The Blockhouse Valley Center is located at 1480 Blockhouse Valley Road, Clinton. Please call (865) 463-6845 for directions. 

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The citywide household trash pick-up program will begin Monday, June 8, 2020.

The household trash pick-up schedule can be found on the City of Oak Ridge website at bit.ly/ORtrashpickup2020. Please note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions and/or the amount of participation by residents.

