No live firefly viewing this summer? No problem, thanks to DLIA

(DLIA press release) Join Discover Life in America in cooperation with Radim Schreiber (https://FireflyExperience.org) for an evening of fireflies! Learn about fireflies from entomologist Will Kuhn and then sit back and enjoy a collections of stunning footage of synchronous and other firefly species from the Smokies and beyond, set to the relaxing sounds of nature. Special introduction by Chrissy Keuper. Discover Life in America is a non-profit partner of Great Smoky Mountains National Park that works to understand and promote the rich biological diversity of the Smokies.

Witness the magic of fireflies from the comfort of your own home! This event will premiere on the DLIA You Tube Channel on Monday June 1st at 8pm ET.

“This is an exciting opportunity to see the world-famous synchronous fireflies, blue ghost fireflies, and other species known to the Smokies without ever leaving your couch, “ said Todd Witcher, Executive Director at DLiA, “and it’s a great way to support the important research DLIA does in the park.”

Learn more about DLiA at https://dlia.org

