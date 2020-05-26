NCS: Keselowski wins first Coca-Cola 600

(MRN) Brad Keselowski was able to add a Coca-Cola 600 victory to his long list of racing accomplishments on a night that saw the longest NASCAR Cup Series race ever in mileage.

Keselowski achieved the feat when scored his first win of the season in an overtime finish in the annual prestigious race at Charlotte Motor Speedway that was extended to 405 laps.

Keselowski reclaimed the lead for the third time in the race when he stayed out and leader Chase Elliott pitted under the final caution that set up the overtime finish.

The win was the 31st of Keselowski’s career. He was slated to start ninth in the race, but was forced to start at the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments.

Jimmie Johnson crossed the finish line 0.293 seconds behind Keselowski, but saw his second-place finish get disqualified after the No. 48 Chevrolet failed post-race inspection.

Elliott, who had passed Keselowski with 38 laps to go, came within two laps of scoring the win until his teammate William Byron cut a tire for the final caution. Elliott restarted 11th after pitting for four tires and was able to get back to third at the finish, which later resulted in a runner-up.

Ryan Blaney finished third with Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick rounding out the top five. Busch, who battled back from a pit road speeding penalty on Lap 204, also pitted under the last caution.

Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher completed the top 10. Bell’s finish was his first top 10 in seven Cup starts.

