NCS: Hamlin takes rain-shortened Darlington night race

(MRN) Denny Hamlin became the season’s second multi-time winner, the driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota earning the rain-abbreviated Toyota 500 NASCAR Cup Series victory Wednesday night at Darlington Raceway.

This year’s Daytona 500 winner Hamlin took the lead during a late-race caution – opting to stay on track while most of the other front-runners pitted for fresh tires. Hamlin held off the field on the ensuing restart with 29 laps remaining and was out front when the final yellow flag came out for an incident directly behind him involving reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and the sport’s Most Popular Driver, Chase Elliott.

A steady rain began to fall before the race could resume and NASCAR parked the cars on pit road with 20 laps remaining before calling the race minutes later as the rain intensified.

Kyle Busch finished second, followed by Sunday’s Darlington winner and current NASCAR Cup Series driver standings leader Kevin Harvick. Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones rounded out the top five followed by Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Jimmie Johnson, Matt DiBenedetto and Martin Truex Jr.

For a complete wrap-up of Wednesday’s race, click here.

Tune in Sunday at 5 pm on WYSH, WQLA and 96.7 Merle for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway!