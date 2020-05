Due to inclement weather, the NASCAR Cup Series Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed until Thursday, May 28, at 7 pm (96.7 Merle).

In addition, due to travel and setup challenges, NASCAR announced that the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco at Bristol Motor Speedway has been moved to Monday, June 1 at 7 pm (WYSH/WQLA).