Museum of Appalachia offers free admission to veterans on Memorial Day

The Museum of Appalachia is now open to the public and operating on a normal schedule.

The Museum grounds are open 9 am to 5 pm daily, and the Museum Restaurant is offering both dine-in and curb-side service from 11 am to 2 pm daily.

On Monday, May 25th, free admission is being offered to all veterans at the Museum from 9 am-5 pm observance of Memorial Day.