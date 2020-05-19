MEDIC kicks off ‘Parrot Head Week’ amid critical needs for several blood types

MEDIC Regional Blood Center kicked off its annual Parrot Head Week on Monday, with a critical need for O Positive and O Negative blood types, as well as low-to-critical inventories of A Positive and A Negative blood types.

Parrot Head Week, the annual donation drive leading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, will run through Friday, May 22nd and you can donate at any one of MEDIC’s four fixed-site donor centers in East Tennessee (Downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Athens and Crossville), or at a mobile blood drive.

Location hours and directions, along with a schedule of mobile blood drive can be found online at www.medicblood.org.

You can also make appointments can be made online, or by calling 865-524-3074.

While MEDIC is once again allowing walk-in donations, donors are still being strongly encouraged to make appointments. All donors are encouraged to wear their a mask when onsite.

MEDIC says it has seen an increase in demand for blood products and is currently experiencing a critical need.

Normally a big party, due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, MEDIC will not be supplying food this year or offering live music.

MEDIC is, however, offering a special edition Parrot Head t-shirt, $5 coupon for Salsarita’s, Mayfield Ice Cream coupon, Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon, Nothing Bundt Cake coupon and Knox Dough coupons.

MEDIC continues to follow social distancing guidelines and will continue wellness checks upon entry at all locations and drives.

As a reminder, the blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.