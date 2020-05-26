Mary Lena Moneymaker Vowell, age 84 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on May 23. She was an active member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Clinton AARP group and enjoyed planning and attending the Clinton High School Class of 1954 reunions. She loved to work in her flower garden, go fishing, picnics, cook big meals and bake special treats for her family. Mary retired from Methodist Medical Center after 25 years as a switchboard operator and later returned as a volunteer. She was born May 3, 1936 in Anderson County to Clyde & Ethel Moneymaker. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Vowell; daughter, Amy Sue Vowell; sister, Sue Foster.

She is survived by:

Children………………. Tim Vowell & wife Kim of Knoxville

Scott Vowell & wife Debbie of Knoxville

Maria Loomis & husband Scott of Kingsport

Grandchildren………. Autumn Sanderson & husband Mark of Knoxville

Lyndsey Ducheney & husband DJ of Knoxville

Kaci Comford & husband Taylor of Knoxville

Allison Turner & husband John Adam of McMinnville

Madison Loomis of Kingsport

Great Grandchildren… Logan, Max, & Rylee Ducheney

Breck and Trey Sanderson

Special friends……….. Vicki Robbins, Phyllis Wilson, & June Dotson

A host of other family and friends

The family would like to thank NHC of Oak Ridge for the loving care given to Mary.



The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will follow at Sunset Cemetery with Pastor Clayton Duncan officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Mt. Olive Building Fund. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

