Many TVA recreation areas, campgrounds back open

Most recreation areas and six dam reservation campgrounds managed by TVA, including at Melton Hill Dam, re-opened on Friday, May 15. The areas were closed in March as part of the overall federal and state response to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

17 TVA recreation areas were scheduled to re-open, while the Pickwick recreation area only partially re-opened due to ongoing repair work from spring flooding, according to a press release. Four additional recreation areas will remain closed due to maintenance and repair activities unrelated to COVID-19: Kentucky Dam West Bank Road (walk-in access to fishing areas is permitted), Raccoon Mountain, Tellico, and the Wilson Dam Rockpile Recreation Area.

Consistent with current federal and state guidance, restroom facilities, large-group pavilions, and playgrounds will remain closed in the re-opened recreation areas, according to TVA, which also says that all of its visitors’ centers remain closed.

Visitors are requested to continue to follow physical distancing and other public health guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while at TVA’s recreation areas.

Managed campgrounds at TVA’s Cherokee, Douglas (headwater and tailwater), Melton Hill, Pickwick, and Watauga dams opened for the season on May 15. Additional information is available on TVA’s campground website.