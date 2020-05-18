Lorenzo “Birdie” Byrge, age 56, of Oliver Springs

Lorenzo “Birdie” Byrge, age 56 a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Mr. Byrge was born July 30, 1963. He was a lifelong resident of this area and a member of Union Valley Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Birdie worked in maintenance at RMC. He was an avid UT football fan, enjoyed watching westerns, listening to 80’s rock music, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Mr. Byrge is preceded in death by his parents: Charlie and Reba Byrge; by brothers: Ray, Mike and Avery Byrge; by sisters: Donna Portwood and Ruth Richardson; by a brother-in-law, John Richardson and by his father-in-law, Clyde Richard Halburnt.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Melissa Byrge; by children: Christopher Byrge, Marissa Byrge, and Allivia”Allye” Byrge; by grandchildren: Hayden and Kambrie Byrge; by his mother-in-law, Ola Halburnt; by sisters: Charlene Richardson and husband, Bill, Judy Phillips and husband, Jesse, and Darlene Wallace and husband, Randy; by a sister-in-law, Kathy Byrge and by extended family and special friends. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Premier Sharp Funeral Home for burial expenses.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 between the hours of 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm at Union Valley Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 2:00 pm in the church with Pastor Randy Wallace and brother Jesse Phillips officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held following the funeral service at Union Valley Cemetery.