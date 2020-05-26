Lloyd Lough, age 78, of the Frost Bottom Community, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home.

Lloyd was born on October 26, 1941 in Oliver Springs. He was a longtime member of the former Frost Bottom Missionary Baptist Church. Lloyd was locally known for working as a self-employed re-upholsterer for over 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mikey Lough and Eva Lena Smith Lough; sisters, Helen Brown, Gladys Hensley, and Esther Parks; brothers, Leon Lough, Alvin Lough, and Luke Lough; niece and nephews, Lillian Brown, Little Mikey Lough, Brian Strickland, and Ivan Q. Parks, Jr.

Lloyd is survived by brother, Albert Lough and wife Lillie Fay; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Serena with Amedisys Hospice for the care that was shown to Lloyd.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Rev. Elijah Duncan officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Lough Family. www.sharpfh.com.