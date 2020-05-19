Linda Sue McCoy Robbins, age 66 of Oak Grove

Linda Sue McCoy Robbins, age 66 of Oak Grove went to be with her Lord and Savior early on Mother’s Day morning, May 10, 2020. She was born April 22, 1954 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Morris “Mutt” and Nell Jordan McCoy. Linda was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church but also attended Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, road trips with the girls, and going to her happy place, the beach. To know her was to love her. She always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger. Linda enjoyed life and despite battling cancer for ten years, she always tried to find something to laugh about. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished the time spent with her family. She was a firm believer in it’s not about what you have, but who you have. In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her brother, Pat McCoy.

Survivors Include

Husband of 46 and a Half Years   Mike Robbins Sr. of Oak Grove

Children   Chassie and Donnie Humphrey of Oak Grove

                Mike Robbins Jr. and Amy of Oak Grove

Siblings   Peggy McCoy “Moe” of Beech Grove

                Eddie McCoy of Beech Grove

                Brenda of Lake City

Grandchildren   Britney and Tyler Owens of Lake City

                          Dylan Robbins and Miranda Pearson of Clinton

Great Grandchildren   River Cole and Braden “Bray”

Special Nephew   Josh McCoy

Special Sister in Law   Betty Carroll

Son in Law   Lynn Powers

Best Friend   Sandy Burress

Special Friends                      Tammy Queener

                      Connie Davis

                      Margie Bullock

As well as a host of other family members and friends.

She was loved by many and will be missed by anyone who knew her.

Receiving of Family and Friends: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, May 11, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, May 11, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Mitchell Wilson and Larry Foust officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

