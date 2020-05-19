Linda Brown Sharna, 76

Linda Brown Sharna beat her third battle with cancer when she entered the arms of her savior on Sunday morning May 17, 2020 at the age of 76. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Lucille Brown; brother, Chester Brown; sister, Charlotte Murray; sister, Barbara Bowers; Husband, Dennis Sharna; along with several nieces and nephews.

Linda was a beautiful, giving, loving mom, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She was an abundant ray of joy in a crowded room which earned her many lifelong friends in different geographic locations that lasted over the years. Linda loved being involved in local churches during her life, where she utilized her voice as her servant talent by singing in the choir or performing solo performances on Sunday mornings. Her past time was spent many days singing or listening to gospel music from numerous groups and artists. She loved being outdoors and creating beautiful flower beds around the house and enjoying the birds and any other animal that might pass by during her early morning quiet time. Linda graduated from the University of Tennessee and held a bachelor’s degree and two associate degrees. She loved her big family that derived from her being one of 9 siblings. Linda was a strong woman of God that loved her two children and two grandchildren and most recently the joy of her three great grandchildren.

She leaves behind her two children; daughter, Angie Shaver; son, Tim Shaver; step daughter, Sandy Groves and husband Richard; grandchildren, Devan Parrott and wife Kelci, Logan Zavels and husband Zack; great grandchildren, Lillian and Hattie Parrott; Boone Zavels; Siblings, brother, Roger Brown and wife Julie; brother, Wayne Brown; brother, Jerry Brown and wife Shirley; sister, Andrea Miller; sister, Berniece Townsend; as well as numerous cousins and nieces and nephews. Linda also leaves many lifelong friends that she impacted tremendously with her abundant love.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private for family only following at 7:00 pm. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Thursday May 21, 2020 at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton will oversee all arrangements. Please visit www.holleygamble.com.

In lieu of flowers, as a thank you on Linda’s behalf for the great treatment not only received by her, but her late husband Dennis and daughter Angie, please consider a charitable donation to Cancer Treatment Centers of America- Zion, Illinois.

