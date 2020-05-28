Latest jobs report shows continued layoffs

More than 1 in 4 U.S. workers have lost their jobs since the coronavirus crisis shut down much of the economy in March.
Last week, another 2.1 million people filed for unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said Thursday. That brings the total for the past 10 weeks to 40.8 million, which represents 26% of the civilian labor force in April.
Employment dropped steeply in most areas of the country in recent weeks, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, reportingthat “employment continued to fall sharply in retail and in leisure and hospitality sectors.”
In Tennessee, 26,041 people applied for unemployment last week, bringing the total across the state since March 15th to 558,621.
|Total Claims Paid
|333,063
|Total Payments
|$375,071,952
|Tennessee Payments
|$0
|Federal Payments
|$375,071,952
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
Statewide Data
|Week
|Week Ending Date
|New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16.342
|11
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|New Claims Since March 15
|558,621
Regional Data: Week Ending May 23
|Local Workforce Development Area
|New Claims Filed
|Greater Memphis
|5,940
|Northwest Tennessee
|582
|Southwest Tennessee
|795
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|7,324
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|1,267
|Upper Cumberland
|649
|Southeast Tennessee
|2,494
|East Tennessee
|2,726
|Northeast Tennessee
|902
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|12
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|57
|East TN Mobile America Job Center
|3
Source: TDLWD