Source: TDLWD

Latest jobs report shows continued layoffs

Jim Harris 13 mins ago Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

More than 1 in 4 U.S. workers have lost their jobs since the coronavirus crisis shut down much of the economy in March.

Last week, another 2.1 million people filed for unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said Thursday. That brings the total for the past 10 weeks to 40.8 million, which represents 26% of the civilian labor force in April.

Employment dropped steeply in most areas of the country in recent weeks, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, reportingthat “employment continued to fall sharply in retail and in leisure and hospitality sectors.”

In Tennessee, 26,041 people applied for unemployment last week, bringing the total across the state since March 15th to 558,621.

Total Claims Paid333,063
Total Payments$375,071,952
Tennessee Payments$0
Federal Payments$375,071,952


New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
Statewide Data

WeekWeek Ending DateNew Claims FiledContinued Claims
10March 14, 20202,70216.342
11March 21, 202039,09616,098
12March 28, 202094,49234,570
13April 4, 2020116,141112,438
14April 11, 202074,772199,910
15April 18, 202068,968267,053
16April 25, 202043,792324,543
17May 2, 202037,319321,571
18May 9, 202029,308325,095
19May 16, 202028,692314,487
20May 23, 202026,041310,126
New Claims Since March 15558,621 

Regional Data: Week Ending May 23

Local Workforce Development AreaNew Claims Filed
Greater Memphis5,940
Northwest Tennessee582
Southwest Tennessee795
Northern Middle Tennessee7,324
Southern Middle Tennessee1,267
Upper Cumberland649
Southeast Tennessee2,494
East Tennessee2,726
Northeast Tennessee902
West TN Mobile American Job Center12
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center57
East TN Mobile America Job Center3

Source: TDLWD

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton 4th canceled, some facilities to reopen Friday

The annual Clinton Fourth of July event is canceled for this year, city officials announced …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.