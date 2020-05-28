Latest jobs report shows continued layoffs

More than 1 in 4 U.S. workers have lost their jobs since the coronavirus crisis shut down much of the economy in March.

Last week, another 2.1 million people filed for unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said Thursday. That brings the total for the past 10 weeks to 40.8 million, which represents 26% of the civilian labor force in April.

Employment dropped steeply in most areas of the country in recent weeks, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, reportingthat “employment continued to fall sharply in retail and in leisure and hospitality sectors.”

In Tennessee, 26,041 people applied for unemployment last week, bringing the total across the state since March 15th to 558,621.

Total Claims Paid 333,063 Total Payments $375,071,952 Tennessee Payments $0 Federal Payments $375,071,952



New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.

Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

Statewide Data

Week Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims 10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16.342 11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 18 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 19 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 20 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 New Claims Since March 15 558,621

Regional Data: Week Ending May 23

Local Workforce Development Area New Claims Filed Greater Memphis 5,940 Northwest Tennessee 582 Southwest Tennessee 795 Northern Middle Tennessee 7,324 Southern Middle Tennessee 1,267 Upper Cumberland 649 Southeast Tennessee 2,494 East Tennessee 2,726 Northeast Tennessee 902 West TN Mobile American Job Center 12 Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 57 East TN Mobile America Job Center 3

Source: TDLWD