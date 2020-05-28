Kingston to resume ‘normal’ schedule

Kingston City Manager Dave Bolling says that effective Monday, June 1st, all city departments in Kingston be back on normal scheduling.  City Hall will re-open to the public, although the Police Department offices and Fire Stations will remain closed to the public until further notice.  Although the lobby window will be open, we urge customers making payments in person to continue using the outside drop box. 

The Community Center and pool will open to the public along with all other recreational facilities except the basketball courts, which will remain closed until further notice.  Until further notice, the baseball and softball fields will be available for use by organizations with the appropriate protocols in place (per Executive Order 38) only.

