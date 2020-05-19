Kenneth Enix, age 92, of Caryville

Kenneth Enix, age 92, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center. He was born December 19, 1927 in Harlan, Kentucky. Kenneth was an electrician and loved wood working. He is preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Cassie Napier Enix, sister Audrey Gascal, and Geraldine Johnson Enix.

Survivors

Sons                Tony Enix & Michelle            Caryville, TN

                        Allen Enix      

                        Denny Enix & Janet                Caryville, TN

Daughter         Judy Cook

Brothers          Howard Enix                           Lake City, TN

                        Jimmy Enix & Jan                  Knoxville, TN

                        Ralph Enix                              Florida

1 Grandchild

A Host of Family and Friends

 Kenneth’s wishes were to be cremated.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

