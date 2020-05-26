John O. Clark, 71, of Claxton

John O. Clark, 71, of Claxton passed away in his home early Saturday morning.

John was born on June 10th, 1948 to Cecil J. and Clara L. Clark (Parham) at Saint Mary’s Memorial Hospital. He taught middle school math for over twenty years. In recent times he occupied himself by “wheelin’ and dealin’” in the classifieds, tending to his garden, caring for his horse, Guss, and just being a good father and grandfather.

He is survived by his partner and friend, Sherra Bolden; sons, John (Meghan), David (Tammy), and Kevin Clark, and grandsons Blake and Dawson, all of Knoxville. 

 A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN. Family will be in attendance from 5-6 PM. www.holleygamble.com

